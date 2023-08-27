Journalist claims club happy they offloaded player to West Ham

Posted by

After agreeing to join them in a deal worth £40 million, Mohammed Kudus is set to become West Ham’s latest arrival.

However, despite the excitement among Hammers’ fans, according to reports in the Netherlands, Ajax, despite losing one of their most technically gifted players, are happy they have managed to sell Kudus.

“Mohammed Kudus is on his way to West Ham United. If Ajax collects an amount between 45 and 50 million euros for this, everyone is happy,” journalist Wim Kieft said.

“Marc Overmars brought him three years ago as a top talent for less than ten million euros from Denmark. Financially a lucrative deal, but sportingly he has not shown enough with his qualities.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester ‘closing in’ on two transfers following approval from Enzo Maresca
Player Eddie Howe has been loyal to could seal Newcastle deadline day exit
David Moyes could offload West Ham first-team striker on deadline day

“Three goals against Ludogorets, Bulgaria’s number eight, doesn’t say much. In big games he has not been one to make the difference with goals or to lead the team.”

According to reports in England, although West Ham are thought to have agreed a deal worth £40 million, the Londoners could actually be forced just over £61 million in total for Kudus, including fees and wages, especially if they end up triggering the player’s one-year contract extension.

More Stories Mohammed Kudus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.