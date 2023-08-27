Leeds set to complete signing of Premier League man in the coming days

Leeds United are reportedly considering making a late move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon, who claims the Whites are weighing up making a move for the 24-year-old defensive midfielder.

Valued at a modest £8 million, Forest, in order to sell the Colchester-born player, are thought to be holding out for £10 million.

Whether or not the Whites will pursue a deal remains to be seen, however, with less than a week left in the summer window, one thing is for sure, if Daniel Farke wants to land his man, the club must act quickly.