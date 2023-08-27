Leeds set to complete signing of Premier League man in the coming days

Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly considering making a late move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon, who claims the Whites are weighing up making a move for the 24-year-old defensive midfielder.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on two potential West Ham deals
Crystal Palace preparing to offer fan-favourite new £5m-per year contract
Lionel Messi plays incredible pass before scoring 11th Inter Miami goal

Valued at a modest £8 million, Forest, in order to sell the Colchester-born player, are thought to be holding out for £10 million.

Whether or not the Whites will pursue a deal remains to be seen, however, with less than a week left in the summer window, one thing is for sure, if Daniel Farke wants to land his man, the club must act quickly.

More Stories lewis O'Brien

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.