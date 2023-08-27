Leicester City fear first-team starter could leave for Bayern Munich

In a surprising turn of events, Bayern Munich, according to recent reports, are considering a late transfer approach for Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi.

That’s according to German outlet Kicker, who claim Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Foxes’ number 25 and would like to recruit him before the end of the transfer window.

Believed to have been a target for Tuchel during his days as Paris Saint-Germain boss, Ndidi, 26, has been on the German’s radar for quite some time.

However, this summer could finally be the time the 26-year-old is united with the Bayern boss as the Bundesliga champions look to bolster their squad before next month’s deadline.

The German’s impending approach is thought to be a loan offer that would effectively lead to a permanent transfer due to the midfielder’s contract expiring in 12 months’ time.

