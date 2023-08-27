Leicester ‘closing in’ on two transfers following approval from Enzo Maresca

Leicester City are reportedly ‘closing in’ on signing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Sporting Clube de Portugal and are in the process of finalising a transfer for Yunus Akgun.

That’s according to a recent report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, who claims the Foxes are set to welcome at least two more additions before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Fatawu’s move is thought to be a loan move which includes the option to sign the 19-year-old permanently.

Turkish winger Yunus Akgun, 23, is also thought to be close to sealing a move to the King Power. The 23-year-old attacker confirmed via his own social media on Friday that he was flying out of Istanbul in search of a ‘new challenge’.

Speaking recently about his need for new wide-attackers, manager Enzo Maresca said: “At the moment, we have Marc Albrighton and Wanya (Marcal) on the right side. We use Macca (Kasey McAteer) too.

“On the left side, Stephy (Mavididi) is there and we can also use Macca there. But it’s quite clear we need wingers. It’s one, two, three, I don’t know, but we need wingers.”