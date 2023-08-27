Leicester ‘closing in’ on two transfers following approval from Enzo Maresca

Posted by

Leicester City are reportedly ‘closing in’ on signing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Sporting Clube de Portugal and are in the process of finalising a transfer for Yunus Akgun.

That’s according to a recent report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, who claims the Foxes are set to welcome at least two more additions before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Fatawu’s move is thought to be a loan move which includes the option to sign the 19-year-old permanently.

More Stories / Latest News
Player Eddie Howe has been loyal to could seal Newcastle deadline day exit
David Moyes could offload West Ham first-team striker on deadline day
Chelsea refuse to pay any of Romelu Lukaku’s wages if he leaves Stamford Bridge on loan

Turkish winger Yunus Akgun, 23, is also thought to be close to sealing a move to the King Power. The 23-year-old attacker confirmed via his own social media on Friday that he was flying out of Istanbul in search of a ‘new challenge’.

Speaking recently about his need for new wide-attackers, manager Enzo Maresca said: “At the moment, we have Marc Albrighton and Wanya (Marcal) on the right side. We use Macca (Kasey McAteer) too.

“On the left side, Stephy (Mavididi) is there and we can also use Macca there. But it’s quite clear we need wingers. It’s one, two, three, I don’t know, but we need wingers.”

More Stories Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Enzo Maresca Yunus Akgun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.