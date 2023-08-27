Lionel Messi plays incredible pass before scoring 11th Inter Miami goal

Lionel Messi could not have hoped for a better start to life as an Inter Miami player.

Despite playing in just nine games, the Argentine wizard has already scored 11 goals and provided three assists, and while his debut free kick against Cruz Azul will still be fresh in fans’ memory, his latest against the New York Red Bulls is arguably the playmaker’s best.

One-nil up against the Red Bulls with a few minutes to go on Saturday, the 2022 World Cup winner decided to take matters into his own hands and double his team’s advantage.

After linking up well with his teammates, the 36-year-old superstar found himself surrounded in his opponent’s box. For most players this would have signalled the end of their possession, but not Messi.

After picking out an eye-of-the-needle pass to Benjamin Cremaschi, Messi then went and finished the move off.

Messi –> Cremaschi –> MESSI OUT. OF. THIS. WORLD. pic.twitter.com/NzBKniNExm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2023

The fact his goal became secondary to arguably one of the most iconic moments in MLS history signifies just how incredible his pass was.