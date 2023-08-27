Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is set to join Crystal Palace in a permanent deal this summer.

According to a report from the Athletic, the 26-year-old will join the London club in a deal worth around £15 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Henderson has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for weeks now.

The 26-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Manchester United.

The player was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and he has previously impressed during a loan spell at Sheffield United as well. There is no doubt that the 26-year-old is good enough to start regularly in the Premier League and a move to Crystal Palace could provide him with the opportunities he needs.

Henderson will look to establish himself as a key player for Crystal Palace and force his way into the England set-up in the coming months.

Manchester United have signed Andre Onana earlier this summer, and they are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce as well. Henderson would have been the third-choice keeper at the club and it makes sense for him to move on.

The reported £20 million sale will allow Manchester United to bring in their own signings as well. The Red Devils could use a quality central defender and some depth in the central midfield as well.