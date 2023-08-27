Manchester United linked with a surprise move for 26-year-old Tottenham outcast

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon as a potential target as per Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of depth in the left-back department. The likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are currently sidelined with injuries and the Red Devils need to bring in a left-back before the summer transfer window closes.

Reguilon had an underwhelming loan spell at Atletico Madrid last year as he does not have a future at Tottenham either.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the north London club, but Spurs have not been able to shift him permanently so far.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to make a move for him in the remaining days of the window.

Reguilon was highly rated around Europe prior to his move to Tottenham and he could be a useful option for Manchester United if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

Tottenham are likely to sanction his departure if a reasonable offer is presented. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Spanish full-back will look to get his career back on track with regular football and a move to Manchester United will certainly appeal to him if the Red Devils can offer him game-time assurances this season.

Reguilon has been linked with a return to Spain as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.