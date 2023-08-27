Manchester United linked with a surprise move for experienced La Liga ace

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso.

A report from 90 Min claims that a number of players have been offered to the Premier League club as they look to bring in a short-term option to reinforce the left-back department.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are currently sidelined with injuries and Manchester United are looking to bring in alternatives.

They are looking to sign a defender on loan until January and a number of players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Apparently, Marcos Alonso is one of the options on Manchester United’s radar and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the Spaniard.

Alonso has shown his quality in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers and Chelsea in the past. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

He would be the ideal stopgap option until the likes of Shaw recover from their injury.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for major trophies this season as they need to bring in the right reinforcements in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City.

Alonso knows what it takes to play for big clubs and he has won major trophies during his time at Chelsea. He could prove to be an inexpensive addition for Manchester United as well.

The report from 90 Min claims that Alonso has fallen out of favour with his current club and Barcelona are likely to allow him to leave if favourable terms are offered.