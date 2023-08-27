Rangers have received a formal bid for Glen Kamara from Leeds United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano mentioned that a deal might close by the end of the next week.

We might already see Kamara participate against Sheffield Wednesday if Romano’s claim is accurate and he joins Leeds by next weekend.

Of course, on Tuesday, Leeds will play Salford City in the EFL Cup, and Kamara may not be available to feature.

Romano said: “Leeds United have submitted official bid for Glen Kamara.

“Negotiations now at the final stages with Rangers.

“Deal expected to be completed next week, player has already accepted.”