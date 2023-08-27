Exclusive: Tottenham could be set for three-man summer clear-out as Postecoglu plans clarified

Tottenham will be looking to offload a few starts ahead of the close of the summer transfer window on 1st September.

Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are among the names under consideration for exits, CaughtOffside sources have confirmed.

The former is currently out of Ange Postecoglu’s plans, though his future has yet to be decided.

A move to Real Sociedad has, at the very least, been ruled out, whilst the possibility of a return to Sevilla remains unclear. There is Saudi interest in the Spaniard, though the player is far from keen on that destination as things currently stand despite interest in him.

Ndombele likewise does not figure within the manager’s plans for the 2023/24 campaign and has also received proposals from the Saudi top-flight, in addition to interest from Turkey and other European outfits.

Inter Milan have hinted that they would be open to a loan move for the Spurs star, provided that Tottenham were prepared to cover the entire salary costs.

The coming days are understood to be decisive with regard to Lo Celso’s future in London. The Argentine wants to play a far more important role in the squad.

Real Betis are not only understood to be intrigued by the prospect of bringing the footballer back to La Liga but also in fulfilling the 27-year-old’s desire for increased minutes.

The Spanish outfit would be keen on a loan opportunity, which could include a mandatory option if the right conditions can be agreed upon. Talks between Tottenham and Real Betis will continue to take place until the close of the market.