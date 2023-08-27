Transfer news: Man United enquire about Chelsea star, Man City to push for Premier League midfielder, talks ongoing for Lukaku & more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this round-up ad-free and straight to your inbox, as well as exclusive columns from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

Today’s top stories:

Ajax

Mohammed Kudus has successfully completed his medical in London ahead of becoming a new West Ham player.

Arsenal

Kieran Tierney is in Spain to complete his move to Real Sociedad on loan.

Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho has reached an agreement with Qatari side Al Duhail over personal terms but an agreement needs to be reached with Aston Villa.

Barcelona

Alexis Sanchez was never close to returning to Barcelona, it was all fake news – more info here.

Brighton

A verbal agreement over a €27m fee, plus €3m in add-ons, has been reached between Lille and Brighton for Carlos Baleba. Personal terms have already been agreed ahead of a move as the player is set for his medical.

Celta Vigo

Gabri Veiga has completed his move to Al Ahli from Celta Vigo.

Chelsea

Roma are in talks with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku. An important bid has been submitted with a loan fee but how the striker's salary will be paid is being discussed. The owners are directly involved in order to get the deal over the line.

One player Man United have enquired about for the left-back role is Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella – for more info, click here!

– for more info, click here! Djordje Petrović has signed for Chelsea on a seven-year contract from New England Revolution.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are closing in on a permanent deal for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson. The final details of the deal will be completed on Sunday.

Everton

Udinese striker Beto is set to join Everton after an agreement was reached over a transfer fee, which will be in excess of €30m but under his €35m release clause.

Inter Milan

Alexis Sánchez has joined Inter on a short-term deal until 2024 as a free agent. The player was never close to returning to Barcelona, it was all fake news – more info here.

Liverpool

The latest on Liverpool’s transfer plans for the final week of the window can be found here!

Manchester City

Man City will push for Matheus Nunes until the transfer window shuts – full story here.

Manchester United

One player Man United have enquired about for the left-back role is Chelsea's Marc Cucurella – for more info, click here!

– for more info, click here! Sofyan Amrabat has once again not been called up for Fiorentina’s next game. The player won’t play or train until his future is resolved and he is waiting for Manchester United.

Crystal Palace are closing in on a permanent deal for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson . The final details of the deal will be completed on Sunday.

. The final details of the deal will be completed on Sunday. The latest on Donny van de Beek ’s future can be found here!

’s future can be found here! Altay Bayindir is in England ahead of €7m move from Fenerbahce to Manchester United.

Real Sociedad

Kieran Tierney is set to complete his loan move to Real Sociedad. The player arrived in Spain on Saturday.

Roma

Roma are in talks with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan. An important bid has been submitted with a loan fee but how the striker’s salary will be paid is being discussed. The owners are directly involved in order to get the deal over the line.

on loan. An important bid has been submitted with a loan fee but how the striker’s salary will be paid is being discussed. The owners are directly involved in order to get the deal over the line. Sardar Azmoun has signed for Roma from Bayer Leverkusen as part of a loan deal until June.

Sevilla

West Ham are currently in talks to sign Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri – more info here.

Sporting CP

Iván Fresneda is ready to join Sporting CP from Real Valladolid. His contract is until 2028 and it is a €9m plus €3m add-ons package agreed between both clubs.

West Ham

Mohammed Kudus has successfully completed his medical in London ahead of becoming a new West Ham player.

has successfully completed his medical in London ahead of becoming a new West Ham player. West Ham are currently in talks to sign Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri – more info here.

– more info here. For more information on West Ham’s pursuit of Ibrahim Sangaré – click here!

