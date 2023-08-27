Video: Anthony Gordon gives Newcastle the lead after a terrible mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a poor start to the game against Newcastle.

He received an early yellow card for throwing the ball away in frustration and was fortunate not to receive a second yellow for a subsequent foul.

And his misery continued as he failed to control a simple back pass from Mo Salah allowing Anthony Gordon to have a clear run at goal who made no mistake to put it past Alisson Becker with a brilliant right footed finish.

Trent will not want to see that again!

