Video: Anthony Gordon gives Newcastle the lead after a terrible mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a poor start to the game against Newcastle.
He received an early yellow card for throwing the ball away in frustration and was fortunate not to receive a second yellow for a subsequent foul.
And his misery continued as he failed to control a simple back pass from Mo Salah allowing Anthony Gordon to have a clear run at goal who made no mistake to put it past Alisson Becker with a brilliant right footed finish.
Trent will not want to see that again!
Newcastle open the scoring! It's Anthony Gordon who finds the back of the net. ??#NEWLIV on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/RZlfMzyIUf
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 27, 2023