Video: Darwin Nunez comes off the bench to equalise for Liverpool with a top class finish

Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Liverpool, coming off the bench to score a brilliant goal that equalized the game.

Despite being a man down, Liverpool managed a strong spell of play which led to Nunez’s brilliant goal.

Taking advantage of a defensive mistake, Nunez raced into the penalty box before unleashing a low right-footed shot that found the bottom left corner of the net.

What a way to make an impact. Game on!

Watch below: