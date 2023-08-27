Video: Darwin Nunez comes off the bench to equalise for Liverpool with a top class finish

Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Liverpool, coming off the bench to score a brilliant goal that equalized the game.
Despite being a man down, Liverpool managed a strong spell of play which led to Nunez’s brilliant goal.
Taking advantage of a defensive mistake, Nunez raced into the penalty box before unleashing a low right-footed shot that found the bottom left corner of the net.
What a way to make an impact. Game on!
