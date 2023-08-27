Video: Darwin Nunez’s match winner against Newcastle is even better with Peter Drury commentary

Peter Drury, known for his poetic and enthusiastic commentary, once again delivered a masterclass during the Liverpool game at St James Park.

Liverpool completed a stunning comeback as they came back from a goal down and a man down to win the game 2-1 thanks to a late brace from Darwin Nunez.

And Drury made the moment even better with his zealous commentary on Nunez’s goals making it all the more exciting to watch.

Drury’s ability to elevate the key moments in the game, and convey the emotions of the players and fans through his poetic commentary has made him a beloved figure in football broadcasting.

He is to football commentary what Lionel Messi is to football!

Watch below:

 

 

 

More Stories Darwin Nunez Peter Drury

