Video: Dominik Szoboszlai’s moment of brilliant against Newcastle

Dominik Szoboszlai was one of Liverpool’s best players on the pitch against Newcastle as he produced yet another flawless performance.

Even with a numerical disadvantage, it hardly seemed that way, thanks to Szoboszlai’s impressive work rate both with and without the ball.

His defensive contributions were commendable but it was his brilliant skill during one of Liverpool’s attack that has gone viral.

He received the ball on the edge of the Newcastle penalty box and skillfully dribbled past two players including Tonali and then protected the ball brilliantly between his legs despite falling over before passing it to Mac Allister.

This was met by a loud roar and applause from the Liverpool supports at St James Park.

Watch below: