(Video) Erling Haaland misses first-half penalty vs. Sheffield United

Fantasy Football managers all across the globe will be furious with Erling Haaland.

The usually-prolific Norweigan has missed a penalty kick against newly-promoted Sheffield United.

In action during Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Bramall Lane, Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens are overwhelming favourites to take all three points, and while they still might, the footballing Gods have so far not been on the treble winners’ side.

Winning a spot-kick just shy of the halftime break, Haaland was entrusted to convert. However, in a surprising turn of events, the former Borussia Dortmund hitman smashed the ball against the post and, in turn, has given the Blades a glimmer of hope.

Pictures via +Sport 360