Video: Erling Haaland redeems himself as he breaks the deadlock for Manchester City

Manchester City
Erling Haaland has broken the deadlock for Manchester City, redeeming himself after missing a penalty earlier in the game. His goal has given City the lead against Sheffield United.

The goal came from a Jack Grealish assist, who teased Baldock displaying great piece of skill before delivering a superb cross into the box.

Haaland was waiting in the far post who powered home a header past the keeper, putting Manchester City in front.

Watch the goal below:

