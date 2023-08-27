Video: Erling Haaland redeems himself as he breaks the deadlock for Manchester City

Erling Haaland has broken the deadlock for Manchester City, redeeming himself after missing a penalty earlier in the game. His goal has given City the lead against Sheffield United.
The goal came from a Jack Grealish assist, who teased Baldock displaying great piece of skill before delivering a superb cross into the box.
Haaland was waiting in the far post who powered home a header past the keeper, putting Manchester City in front.
Watch the goal below:
