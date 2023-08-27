Video: Liverpool posts video of Van Dijk’s reaction to the dramatic win against Newcastle

Virgil Van Dijk was on the receiving end of his first red card in a Liverpool shirt against Newcastle.

Referee John Brooks showed the Liverpool captain a straight red card for a follow-through foul on striker Alexander Isak.

The Dutch defender was furious at the decision and had a heated altercation with the referee and even some choice words.

However, all’s well that ends well. The footage shared by Liverpool captures a behind-the-scenes moment as the players make their way back to the dressing room, where they are greeted by their exuberant captain, celebrating the result.

Watch: