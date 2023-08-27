Video: Liverpool posts video of Van Dijk’s reaction to the dramatic win against Newcastle

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Virgil Van Dijk was on the receiving end of his first red card in a Liverpool shirt against Newcastle.

Referee John Brooks showed the Liverpool captain a straight red card for a follow-through foul on striker Alexander Isak.

The Dutch defender was furious at the decision and had a heated altercation with the referee and even some choice words.

However, all’s well that ends well. The footage shared by Liverpool captures a behind-the-scenes moment as the players make their way back to the dressing room, where they are greeted by their exuberant captain, celebrating the result.

Watch:

More Stories Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.