Video: Pitch invader jumps on Erling Haaland and kisses him before being dragged off by security

A pitch invader was the first person to celebrate Erling Haaland’s opener with him.

Haaland had missed a penalty earlier in the game but redeemed himself in the second half as he headed in Grealish’s cross to give City the lead.

And before he could start his celebration a City fan invaded the pitch and jumped on Haaland’s back before giving him a kiss on the neck much to Bernando Silva’s surprise.

Haaland did not seem to mind it at all but the security did who quickly intervened to drag him off the pitch.

Watch the incident below:

A pitch invader was the first person to celebrate with Haaland ? pic.twitter.com/ROk44Qkw9m — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 27, 2023

Sheffield United equalised late in the game but City responded back immediately as Rodri fired in a rocket to win it for City.