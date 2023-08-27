Video: Rodri smashes home with a belter of a strike to win it for Manchester City

A thrilling couple of minutes as Sheffield United draw level through Jayden Bogle but any hopes to get something from the game was squashed immediately as Rodri just minutes later smashed in a goal to restore City’s lead.

Walker does well to regain possession before putting a cross in for Phil Foden. Foden failed to get the ball under control but it fell nicely for Rodri who fired in a first time strike which ripped past the goalkeeper. What a goal to win it for City!

Watch below: