It isn’t just Saturday’s 3-1 win over Brighton that West Ham fans have to celebrate.

The recent capture of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, set to be officially announced early next week, is being viewed as one of the summer window’s most exciting transfers.

Following extensive negotiations, Kudus, 23, according to Fabrizio Romano, has finally agreed to join the Hammers in a deal worth just under £40 million.

Mohammed Kudus to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement sealed with Ajax on €45m total package add-ons included plus sell-on clause ????? Player’s five year deal also agreed and medical booked on Saturday. Huge work by new director Tim Steidten, waiting to sign docs in 48h. pic.twitter.com/AOHMSkvr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the London-based giants are in line to pay a lot more than that for the talented Ghanian.

It has been reported that Kudus’ wages will triple at West Ham. He was earning around £10,000-per week at Ajax with that sum now set to increase to around £30,000-per week.

Not only that but after penning a five-year deal that includes an option for one more year, if West Ham ends up triggering that option, the total cost of signing Kudus could surpass £60 million.

If he hits the ground running and helps continue the club’s impressive start to the new 2023-24 season fans won’t care one bit about the finances involved though.