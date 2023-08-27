West Ham believe they could sign 23-year-old Premier League starter on deadline day

West Ham are reportedly hopeful of securing a late deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

That’s according to recent reports, including this one from Football Insider, which claims the Hammers are ‘weighing up’ whether or not to make their London rivals an improved offer for the midfielder.

David Moyes saw a £40 million bid for Gallagher rejected earlier in the window but following the recent and impending arrivals of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus, it remains to be seen how much more the Hammers are willing to invest.

Nevertheless, with next week’s deadline fast approaching, if the Hammers are serious about adding one more central midfielder to their squad, they must act quickly or risk missing out.

