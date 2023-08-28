23-year-old set to depart from West Ham on deadline day

Posted by

According to recent reports, West Ham could bid farewell to Ben Johnson later this week.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims Johnson is wanted by a trio of Championship clubs.

Southampton, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City are all thought to be interested in signing the Hammers’ youth academy graduate with a move on deadline day speculated.

More Stories / Latest News
Alan Pardew thinks Eddie Howe will kick himself for key mistake made vs. Liverpool
Transfer news: Man City submit €60m plus bid for Premier League star, West Ham complete impressive signing, Lukaku deal gets closer & more
Leeds make move to sign £85k-a-week West Ham player

Since being promoted to the Hammers’ first team, Johnson, 23, who now has just 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to three goals in 87 games in all competitions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.