23-year-old set to depart from West Ham on deadline day

According to recent reports, West Ham could bid farewell to Ben Johnson later this week.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims Johnson is wanted by a trio of Championship clubs.

Southampton, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City are all thought to be interested in signing the Hammers’ youth academy graduate with a move on deadline day speculated.

Since being promoted to the Hammers’ first team, Johnson, 23, who now has just 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to three goals in 87 games in all competitions.