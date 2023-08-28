Despite their very clear public stance, Liverpool could be forced to bid farewell to Mohamed Salah before Friday’s transfer deadline.
The Egypt international is wanted by Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad and although Jurgen Klopp has remained adamant the club will not allow their best player to leave this summer, an impending offer in excess of £100 million may force the Premier League giants to reconsider.
According to CBS Sports journalist James Benge, Al-Ittihad are preparing an offer worth a total of £129 million (€150 million) for the 31-year-old winger.
Al-Ittihad prepared to offer a €150m package for Mohamed Salah. Liverpool, who don't want to sell, would get €100m guaranteed. Not all of add ons would necessarily be easily achievable.
While it has been noted not all of the offer’s add-ons could be ‘easily achieved’, with the Reds guaranteed a massive £86 million (€100 million) for their number 11, who has just two years left on his deal, Al-Ittihad’s offer may be too good to turn down.
Although the Premier League’s transfer window will slam shut at 11 p.m. (UK time) on Friday 1 Sept, the Saudi window is open until 8 Sept. Klopp has already spoken of how uncomfortable the extended Saudi window make him feel and if these latest reports are anything to go by, the German certainly won’t be sleeping easy for a while yet.
During his six years at Anfield, Salah, who is currently valued at £65 million (TM), has directly contributed to 268 goals in 308 games in all competitions. The African’s goal contributions have helped guide Liverpool to six major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.
That is such an insulting offer. Salah is in the prime of his career. He has looked after himself and is fully capable of playing at the highest level for the next 5 years. On top of that he is an elite name in world sports. The figure stated would be made in just shirt sales alone for Mo. I cannot see why Liverpool would even consider selling for anything less than £200m and that would be without add ons because we are not talking about taking a punt on a wild talented 20 year old, you know what you are getting with Mo. However, the bigger reason this won’t happen is because FSG would be run out of town if they sold Mo for a silly cheap deal. Unless they were able to get a huge fee and then spend it on getting three (proper) world class players in with the money, the fan base would turn ugly very quickly.
I guess by the term ‘fan base’ you mean the supporters? FSG aren’t likely to sell not only the Club’s best player and shirt seller worldwide, but also someone who sponsors want to be associated with. He will be here for a while yet.
As for me salah is great but he is aging at de moment the best alternative is lorey sane, if he Leave’s then remaining money they should signed with nicolo barella [ we will never walk alone ]
to sell Salah right now i dnt tink ts a gud idea remember wi lost mane wi struggled now we are failing to replace fabinho wi dnt hev much time to buy Salahs replacement moreover his injury record and the impact he has we need him now more than ever
If we Salah i bet klopp will resign coz he is against that idea that’s the same reason he left Dortmund ts wise to first seek replacement before disposing him and dnt forget they are after Alison if Salah goes they will com after Ali so for now he’s nt fosale