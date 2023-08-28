Despite their very clear public stance, Liverpool could be forced to bid farewell to Mohamed Salah before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Egypt international is wanted by Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad and although Jurgen Klopp has remained adamant the club will not allow their best player to leave this summer, an impending offer in excess of £100 million may force the Premier League giants to reconsider.

According to CBS Sports journalist James Benge, Al-Ittihad are preparing an offer worth a total of £129 million (€150 million) for the 31-year-old winger.

Al-Ittihad prepared to offer a €150m package for Mohamed Salah. Liverpool, who don't want to sell, would get €100m guaranteed. Not all of add ons would necessarily be easily achievable. Salah would receive salary package comparable with Neymar/Ronaldo.https://t.co/Icqzxe3PuK — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 28, 2023

While it has been noted not all of the offer’s add-ons could be ‘easily achieved’, with the Reds guaranteed a massive £86 million (€100 million) for their number 11, who has just two years left on his deal, Al-Ittihad’s offer may be too good to turn down.

Although the Premier League’s transfer window will slam shut at 11 p.m. (UK time) on Friday 1 Sept, the Saudi window is open until 8 Sept. Klopp has already spoken of how uncomfortable the extended Saudi window make him feel and if these latest reports are anything to go by, the German certainly won’t be sleeping easy for a while yet.

During his six years at Anfield, Salah, who is currently valued at £65 million (TM), has directly contributed to 268 goals in 308 games in all competitions. The African’s goal contributions have helped guide Liverpool to six major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.