Alan Shearer furious about referee decision during Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Alan Shearer was left furious by one decision during Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at St. James’ Park earlier today.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s side being a goal down and a man down when Darwin Nunez was introduced as a second-half substitute, the Uruguayan struck twice late on to send the Anfield outfit back to Merseyside with all three points.

But it was a decision early on in the encounter when the score was still goalless which left ex-Newcastle striker and Premier League record goalscorer Shearer fuming.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was awarded a yellow card inside six minutes for throwing the ball away after appearing to be fouled by Anthony Gordon.

The Scouser then fouled the former Everton man just a few moments later with many inside the ground, especially the Newcastle coaching staff, expecting referee John Brooks to show our No. 66 a red card.

He instead decided to give Alexander-Arnold his final warning – much to the relief of the England international.

Shearer clearly felt the 24-year-old should’ve been dismissed!

