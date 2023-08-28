Ayling and Farke unhappy with 21-year-old Leeds player last weekend

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and captain Luke Ayling were left visibly unhappy with defender Cody Drameh last weekend.

Playing against Ipswich Town, the Whites narrowly came out on top after securing a dramatic 4-3 victory.

And according to recent reports, despite the team’s exciting victory, one player who disappointed his manager and captain was Cody Drameh.

The young defender was substituted on in place of an injured Sam Byram in the game’s first half, but Farke was clearly unhappy with the 21-year-old shortly after his introduction. Ayling was also furious with his teammate for his poor decision-making.

Consequently, despite coming on in the first half, Drameh failed to stay on the pitch after the halftime break, and a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post claims Farke was left angry with the defender for a poor pass that ultimately led to Ipswich’s second goal of the game.

Speaking after the match, Farke cooled any speculation surrounding his relationship with the 21-year-old and said: “It was difficult for him to come into such a game to such a hectic game and I won’t blame him at all.

“Obviously, he was involved in the second goal and two or three times Burns was in his back and but it was my decision also to let him play that, so if someone wants to blame someone then definitely not Cody because he’s brilliant.”