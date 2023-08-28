Charlton make decision on the future of trio after disastrous start to the season

Charlton have decided to part ways with manager Dean Holden after a disastrous start to the season.

The 43-year-old English manager took charge of Charlton back in December, but the League One side have struggled under his management.

Charlton have lost four of their first five matches in League One this season and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality replacement. Holden’s side were defeated in the Carabao Cup clash against Newport County as well apart from their defeats in the league.

The Londoners are currently 19th in the standings with just five goals scored in five matches. Academy coach Jason Pearce will now take charge of the first team on an interim basis. Pearce will manage his first game for Charlton on Saturday against Fleetwood.

Along with Holden, assistant manager Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glynn Shimell have been shown the door as well. The new manager will be expected to shake things up at The Valley and get Charlton firing once again.

Charlton Chairman James Rodwell had his say on the dismissal.