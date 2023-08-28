Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Man United’s left-back situation with three targets named

Man United are currently exploring the transfer market for a left-back following the injury to Luke Shaw last week and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Red Devils’ situation.

The injury to the Englishman is feared to be worse than originally believed and the full-back could now be out of action for around two months, reports the Daily Mail. Ten Hag brought in cover for Shaw last summer in the form of Tyrell Malacia, but the 24-year-old has injury issues of his own and is not available for selection at present.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is a potential solution to the problem but it depends on how much United are willing to spend on a short-term fix. In addition to the Spanish full-back, Romano has named two other players that the Manchester club are targeting.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano has provided an update on Man United’s left-back situation and their pursuit of Cucurella.

The transfer guru wrote: “When it comes to the future of Marc Cucurella, the player is open to any option. However, it depends on Manchester United and Chelsea more than on him. If Chelsea agree a deal with United, it’s not gonna be an issue. Chelsea are open to a loan move for Cucurella but want a loan fee plus his salary covered for the season, so it’s now down to Man United and how much do they want to spend in that position following the injury to Luke Shaw.”

Romano then went on to name the other targets on Man United’s list, stating: “There are other players on Man United’s list if they can’t reach an agreement with Chelsea for Cucurella. Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilón and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso are options, and I’m also told there is another candidate.”