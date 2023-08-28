Exclusive: Liverpool have a very clear stance regarding Mohamed Salah amid Saudi interest

Rumours over the future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool intensified over the weekend as it was said that Al Ittihad are growing closer to signing the Egypt international.

Saudi broadcaster KSA Sports TV claimed that Salah’s final game for Liverpool will be Sunday’s clash against Newcastle at St James’ Park and now that is complete, there’s a belief that he will travel to Dubai to complete a medical ahead of his move to the Middle East.

The Liverpool star is an icon in that region of the world and if the winger makes the move, it is believed that he will become the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

However, Liverpool have stated that Salah is not for sale and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has an update on the situation.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says that Liverpool are making it clear that Salah is not for sale despite the player receiving a huge offer.

The transfer journalist said: “Even though there have been a lot of rumours about Mohamed Salah’s future over the weekend, Liverpool have been clear every day on this story: they have no intention to negotiate, with the club and Jurgen Klopp reiterating as much after the Newcastle game on Sunday.

“Al Ittihad tried by improving their salary proposal to Salah, the bid is huge for the Liverpool star and would tempt any player in the world but Liverpool have no intention of negotiating. The Reds have sent a very clear message in public and privately regarding Salah, the player is not for sale.”