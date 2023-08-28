Exclusive: Man City closing in on signing after new proposal worth over €60m submitted

Premier League champions Manchester City are closing in on another new signing as a new proposal for Wolves’ Matheus Nunes has been submitted.

The Manchester club were chasing West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta earlier this month but an investigation related to breaches of betting rules prompted them to pull out of a potential deal for the Brazilian. Their attention has now turned to Nunes and City are now closing in the the Portuguese star, who is a top priority for Pep Guardiola.

Man City saw a bid of €50m plus €5m in add-ons rejected by Wolves for the player last week, but the Treble winners have now returned with an offer worth more than €60m with add-ons.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on this transfer and stated that the deal is advancing.

Romano wrote: “Matheus Nunes has been a top priority for Manchester City ever since the Lucas Paqueta deal was called off. Having seen a bid of €50m plus €5m in add-ons rejected by Wolves for the player last week, City have now returned with an offer worth more than €60m with add-ons.

“Man City wanted this deal done on Friday or Saturday, but seeing as that did not happen, discussions are still ongoing. This transfer is advancing well so keep an eye on it this week.”