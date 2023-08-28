Fabrizio Romano says Thomas Tuchel is a ‘big fan’ of 26-year-old Man United star

Bayern Munich could raid the Premier League for the second time this summer transfer window.

Despite recruiting Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window, Bayern Munich, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, could turn their attention to another top Premier League player.

The Italian football guru has confirmed the Bundesliga champions ‘really appreciate’ Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, and has hinted that a transfer to the Allianz Arena for the Scotland international could be on the cards before Friday’s deadline.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Scott McTominay to Bayern Munich?

Looking to sign two more players, including a new midfielder, as well as a potential replacement defender for Benjamin Pavard, who is keen to join Inter Milan, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could be in for a busy final week of the window.

And speaking on the DeBrief’s live Q&A show on Monday about the German’s interest in McTominay, Romano said: “It’s true that Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player, I can confirm that, but at the time moment, Manchester United have not received a formal approach from Bayern for McTominay.

“I think for Bayern, [they want] both a centre-back to replace [Benjamin] Pavard, and a midfielder, because Thomas Tuchel wants that kind of player. They’re still discussing now internally which one could be the best option, but for sure, McTominay is a player they really appreciate.”

And should McTominay find himself subject to a formal approach from the 33-time Bundesliga champions, a player who could replace him at Old Trafford is Ryan Gravenberch.

Linked with a move in the opposite direction to McTominay, as well as to Liverpool, Romano warned fans of both clubs to expect a final-week showdown.

“Keep an eye on [Ryan] Gravenberch for Manchester United and for Liverpool,” he added.

“The player is still waiting to understand what Bayern want to do with him so Gravenberch could be a surprising name in the final days of the window.”