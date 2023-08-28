Fabrizio Romano reveals how many mobile phones he uses on deadline day

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed how many mobile phones he uses on transfer deadline day and his answer may surprise some of you.

Now the world’s most popular football transfer reporter, Romano who has amassed a huge social media following across all platforms, including nearly 19m followers on X (formerly Twitter), has become the go-to source for all things football-related.

And with Friday night’s transfer deadline day fast approaching, fans are eager to see the Italian guru in action.

Presenting his famous deadline day show live on YouTube, Romano’s show, which is in partnership with Heineken, will be many fans’ choice of where to go to get the latest information on all the last-minute deals.

And while the European transfer expert has admitted to rarely sleeping throughout the transfer window, not many know he opts to use just the one mobile phone for his work.

Speaking on the DeBrief’s live Q&A show on Monday Romano, when asked how many phones he uses to keep up with all his source’s information, said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, just one, just one. I would not be able to use two phones, honestly.

“Just one is fine, everything on one phone and maybe three or four chargers, that’s crucial because my phone always dies.”

