Fabrizio Romano says 27-year-old Arsenal star expected to leave this week

There is one week left in this summer’s transfer window and one player that could leave Arsenal in the coming days is Rob Holding.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Holding is expected to leave Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window and that there are discussions ongoing at present to make it happen.

Several Spanish clubs are believed to be asking for the details regarding the transfer of the defender as it remains to be seen where the 27-year-old will end up for the rest of the current campaign.

Rob Holding, still expected to leave Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window. There are discussions now ongoing to make it happen ??? #AFC Understand there are also Spanish clubs asking for conditions of Holding deal. pic.twitter.com/GC37IkBX7I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Holding is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans anymore and with only a year left on his contract, now is the perfect time to sell the centre-back.

The 27-year-old will leave Arsenal after seven years at the London club and having worn the Gunners’ shirt a total of 162 times. Holding was tipped for big things when he joined from Bolton but it didn’t go to plan due to one reason or another, and now the defender is looking for a fresh start at a new club.