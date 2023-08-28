Fabrizio Romano says Man City ‘very confident’ they will sign Matheus Nunes

After missing out on signing Lucas Paqueta from West Ham, Manchester City have turned their attention to Wolves’ Matheus Nunes.

At Molineux since last summer, Nunes, 25, who joined the Midlands-based side from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth £45 million, is facing an uncertain future for the second time in as many transfer windows.

Emerging as a top target for Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning Cityzens, Wolves’ number 27 looks set to become the next player to move to the Etihad.

And despite turning down Manchester City’s opening offer, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Wolves have received an improved offer of around €60 million from the Premier League champions.

And speaking on the DeBrief’s live Q&A show on Monday about the likelihood of Guardiola getting his man before Friday’s deadline day, Romano said: “I think there is a very good chance to make this deal happen. They have an agreement with the player because Matheus Nunes wants to go to Manchester City and Manchester City are very confident.

“Let’s wait for Wolves’ final answer to this proposal (€60 million) but Man City believe this week they can make this deal happen and have a new midfielder in Matheus Nunes.”

Romano isn’t the only high-profile journalist reporting on Nunes to Manchester City though. The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also dropped an update. The well-respected journalist claims the 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder is refusing to train with his parent club in an attempt to force through a transfer.

? Matheus Nunes has stopped training with Wolves + expressed wish to join Man City. #WWFC rejected €55m #MCFC bid & plan to stand firm unless valuation met. 25yo will face disciplinary action + be reintegrated post-window if no deal struck @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/5frO5pnF0U — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 28, 2023

During his first, and potentially last, season with Wolves, Nunes, who has up to five years left on his contract, has directly contributed to two goals in 41 games in all competitions.