Fabrizio Romano says he would be ‘surprised’ if Liverpool make shock Salah decision

Fabrizio Romano would be ‘surprised’ if Liverpool sold Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad before Friday’s deadline.

Salah, 31, has become the latest big name to be wanted by the lucrative Saudi Pro League, and although Liverpool have so far quashed any suggestions they will let their star man leave Anfield, with Al-Ittihad recently making an opening €150 million offer, the saga appears far from over.

Friday’s transfer deadline is fast approaching though, and if Liverpool are to think about replacing the Egypt international, a decision must be made soon.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mo Salah leaving Liverpool?

And while it remains unclear if Al-Ittihad will increase their opening offer, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Romano has admitted he thinks it is unlikely Liverpool’s number 11 will leave the club this summer.

Speaking on the DeBrief’s live Q&A show on Monday about Liverpool’s stance on Salah, as well as what the rest of the week could have in store for the African, Romano said: “I think there is a very good chance to make this deal happen. They have an agreement with the player because Matheus Nunes wants to go to Manchester City and Manchester City are very confident.

“I think it’s very difficult. The message I am getting from Liverpool [this week], is always the same, in private and also in public with Jurgen Klopp. I think they’re being very clear; they don’t want to let Mo Salah leave so I think this is very complicated.

“It is also true and we have to mention that Al-Ittihad presented a very big proposal. They approached Mo Salah at the beginning of August but the proposal was not at this level for the player now they have almost offered double of what they offered at the beginning of August to Mo Salah; it’s very close to Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary.

“So what they are offering in terms of contract to the player is really insane and it also normal for Mo Salah to discuss with Al-Ittihad, It is something normal in football when you get this kind of proposal but we have to respect Liverpool and Liverpool’s position is that the player is not for sale and they do not want to negotiate.

“[…] Honestly, I would be very surprised to see Mo leaving in the final three or four days of the transfer window, also to replace Mo Salah in three days is almost mission impossible I think.”

During his six years at Anfield, Salah, who is currently valued at £65 million (TM), has directly contributed to 268 goals in 308 games in all competitions. The African’s goal contributions have helped guide Liverpool to six major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.