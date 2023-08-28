According to the German media, Nadiem Amiri’s transfer to Leeds United should be finalized this week.

Kicker had earlier on Monday claimed that the player had changed his mind and was now open to the move after canceling it over the last weekend.

According to Bild, the transfer will benefit “both sides” because Bayer might earn €6million by selling a player they wouldn’t use.

The Bayer Leverkusen star, whose contract is coming to an end next summer, has been linked to many other clubs around Europe.

As Daniel Farke continues to restructure the team following relegation, the attacking midfielder appears to be the primary priority. The player is set to pen a four-year contract with Leeds United.