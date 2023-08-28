Leeds make move to sign £85k-a-week West Ham player

According to recent reports, Leeds United could make a final-week move for West Ham striker Michail Antonio.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claim Daniel Farke’s Whites are interested in bolstering their attack and could turn to Antonio, who is rumoured to be up for sale by the Hammers, should the Londoners receive a suitable offer.

Leeds United aren’t the only club interested in the powerful number nine though. Marco Silva’s Fulham have also been credited with having an interest, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.

During his eight years with West Ham, Antonio, who has up to two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 120 goals in 279 games in all competitions.