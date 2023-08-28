According to reliable journalist Phil Hay, Leeds United has expressed interest in signing Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas.

The Whites have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old’s development at the King Power Stadium and are prepared to formally express their interest before the deadline on Friday.

Farke is keen to add another full-back into the squad as the German feels the the squad is very thin in that position.

In the victory over Ipswich on Saturday, Sam Byram sustained an adductor injury, while Junior Firpo is also receiving medical attention.

Although they have all been played at left-back, Cody Drameh, Jamie Shackleton, and Leo Hjelde are not Farke’s natural alternatives.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature in Championship for Enzo Maresca and the club might be willing to offload him by deadline day.