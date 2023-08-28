Liverpool could be without Van Dijk longer than expected after red card against Newcastle

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card against Newcastle United after he brought down Alexander Isak and denied the Newcastle forward a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

The Liverpool captain will be handed a one-match ban and he is set to miss out on the game against Aston Villa on the third of September.

Previously midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was shown a record against Bournemouth as well, but the suspension was overturned upon an appeal. However, it is unlikely that Van Dijk’s dismissal will be overturned.

In addition to that, there is a chance that the suspension could be extended because of his heated exchange with the referee and the fourth official.

Van Dijk’s absence will be a major blow to Liverpool in the coming weeks and they will be hoping that the punishment is not extended.

The Dutch international is not only the best defender at the club, he is also the captain of the side. Liverpool will certainly miss his experience, mentality and leadership qualities apart from his defensive ability.