Liverpool keen on €60 million-rated ace but the move has stalled

Liverpool are keen on signing the Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

A report from RMC Sport claims that the 23-year-old midfielder is valued in excess of €60 million and Liverpool are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him.

The Reds are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements after the departure of Fabinho and they need to bring in a quality, defensive midfielder.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. However, the asking price will have to come down in order for Liverpool to make a move for him.

Apparently, the transfer has now stalled and it remains to be seen whether the Reds make their move to sign the player in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The transfer window closes on the 1st of September and Liverpool must do everything in their power to bring in a quality defensive midfielder before then.

They have already signed two quality central midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Signing a quality defensive midfielder will help shield the back four and add more balance to the midfield.

It would also allow the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to operate with more freedom and play their natural game.

The reported €60 million asking price seems like a premium but the Reds managed to agree on a club-record transfer fee with Brighton and Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo earlier this summer and they certainly have the resources to sign Doucoure well.