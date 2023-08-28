Manchester United approach representatives of versatile PL ace with 12 assists last season

Manchester United reportedly want to sign the Tottenham Hotspur player Ivan Perisic on loan this season.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the Red Devils had contacted the agent of the 34-year-old Croatian international regarding a potential move, but the player’s representatives have now knocked back the approach.

Manchester United are looking to bring in someone who can fill in as the left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw. The England international has picked up a serious injury and he will be sidelined for several weeks.

The 34-year-old can operate as the left winger as well as the full-back. He was outstanding for Tottenham in the full-back role under Antonio Conte and he produced 12 assists across all competitions last season.

He has the quality and experience to execute the role for Manchester United as a stopgap option and Perisic would have been a quality acquisition, especially on a loan deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with a number of other full-backs including Marc Cucurella and Marcos Alonso. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right reinforcement before the summer transfer window closes.

Luke Shaw is not the only left-back sidelined with an injury at the club. Tyrell Malacia has picked up a knock as well.

Manchester United are severely lacking in depth when it comes to the full-back department and they should look to address the situation quickly.