Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.

According to Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are keen on signing a Scottish international this summer and Manchester United have held talks regarding a swap loan involving Ryan Gravenberch.

The 21-year-old Dutchman has struggled for regular game time at the German club and he has been linked with a move away this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly admirers of the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the German club to execute a swap deal involving the two players.

Gravenberch has worked with Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax and the Manchester United manager could help him get back to his best once again.

TRUE ? Bayern is interested in Scott McTominay @ManUtd. Also a swap loan deal with Ryan Gravenberch is discussed @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 27, 2023

The 21-year-old was highly rated around Europe during his time in the Netherlands and he needs regular football in order to regain his form and confidence.

There is no doubt that Gravenberch is an elite talent with massive potential and a move to Manchester United could help him get his career back on track once again.

Meanwhile, a move to Bayern Munich would be an exciting opportunity for McTominay as well. He would get to play regularly at a high level and he could win major trophies with the German giants.