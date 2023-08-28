Newcastle could look to make a move for €60 million ace after injury blow

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman picked up an injury against Liverpool on Sunday and the Magpies could now be forced to dip into the transfer market for a potential replacement.

The true extent of the damage is yet to be determined but the Dutchman is a key player for Newcastle and Eddie Howe must look to sign a quality defender if he is sidelined for an extended period.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Newcastle could now revisit a move for Goncalo Inacio depending on the return of Botman. Inácio has been a key player for Sporting CP and he could prove to be a superb long-term addition.

The 22-year-old can operate as the left-sided central defender as well as the left-back. He has a long-term contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2027 and a release clause of €60 million.

Newcastle certainly have the financial means to pay the reported asking price and Inacio would be a solid, long-term investment for them.

Goncalo Inacio celebrates scoring against Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Euro giants closing in on bargain deal with Chelsea for 14-goal ace
Fabrizio Romano says Nottingham Forest will bid for Leicester City first-team star
Al-Ittihad preparing £129 million offer for Mohamed Salah

The defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies can pull off a late transfer.

Apparently, the Benfica defender Antonio Silva is on their transfer list as well but he is likely to cost around €90 million.

Ideally, Howe will hope that Botman can return to action soon. The Dutchman is well-settled in the club and he is a key player for them. His absence will certainly weaken Newcastle regardless of who they sign.

More Stories Goncalo Inacio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.