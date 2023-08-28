Newcastle United defender Sven Botman picked up an injury against Liverpool on Sunday and the Magpies could now be forced to dip into the transfer market for a potential replacement.

The true extent of the damage is yet to be determined but the Dutchman is a key player for Newcastle and Eddie Howe must look to sign a quality defender if he is sidelined for an extended period.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Newcastle could now revisit a move for Goncalo Inacio depending on the return of Botman. Inácio has been a key player for Sporting CP and he could prove to be a superb long-term addition.

The 22-year-old can operate as the left-sided central defender as well as the left-back. He has a long-term contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2027 and a release clause of €60 million.

Newcastle certainly have the financial means to pay the reported asking price and Inacio would be a solid, long-term investment for them.

The defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies can pull off a late transfer.

Apparently, the Benfica defender Antonio Silva is on their transfer list as well but he is likely to cost around €90 million.

Ideally, Howe will hope that Botman can return to action soon. The Dutchman is well-settled in the club and he is a key player for them. His absence will certainly weaken Newcastle regardless of who they sign.