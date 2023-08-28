Newcastle set to pen triple-your-money deal this week

Newcastle United and Adidas’ sponsorship kit deal will be worth at least three times more than the Premier League giants’ current deal with Castore.

That’s according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, who, via Football Insider, claims the Magpies are set to bank a huge sum following their new partnership with global sports brand giants Adidas.

Accidentally leaking the news, Amazon Prime’s latest episode of the new Newcastle United documentary seemed to confirm the impending partnership, and after Adidas later posted a giveaway post on social media, it has all but been confirmed.

The Magpies’ current deal with UK-based kit manufacturers Castore is an agreement worth between £5m – £7m.

However, the club’s upcoming partnership with Adidas, according to Maguire, will see them bank triple that.

