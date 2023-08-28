Tottenham reportedly hold a strong interest in signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

A report from Football Insider claims that Spurs are assessing a potential January move for Toney and they have watched the 27-year-old closely.

Toney is currently suspended for breaching gambling regulations and he will return to action in January.

The striker is currently serving an eight-month suspension and he has been linked with a number of clubs recently.

Brentford value the player at £100 million and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to pay that kind of money for him.

They are yet to bring in a quality replacement for Harry Kane who joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer. They will have to replace the England international adequately and Toney would be a quality acquisition.

The former Newcastle striker will be available to play after January 16 and he could make a huge difference for Tottenham during the second half of the campaign.

The 27-year-old is a proven performer in the Premier League and he scored 21 goals across all competitions last season.

However, the asking price seems quite steep and it is fair to assume that Brentford will have to lower their demands in order for the move to go through. It is highly unlikely that any club would agree to pay £100 million for the 27-year-old striker.

Tottenham have looked quite impressive in the league so far and new manager Ange Postecoglou has introduced an exciting brand of football. There is no reason why they cannot return to the Champions League with the right reinforcements in the remaining days of the window.