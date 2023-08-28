Tottenham Hotspur remains keen on signing the Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are keen on the 22-year-old attacker as well but Spurs are currently in pole position to sign him.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest and the Premier League side are under pressure to cash in on him because of the Financial Fairplay regulations.

Nottingham Forest need to balance their books and they are looking to sell Johnson for a fee in excess of £40 million.

Tottenham need to add attacking reinforcements to the side after the departure of Harry Kane and Johnson should prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Welsh international can operate on either flank and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to come forward with a concrete offer to sign him as well.

The Blues need to sign a quality winger as well after missing out on Michael Olise. The Frenchman signed a new contract with Crystal Palace amid links with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The reported asking price should be affordable for both clubs and it will be interesting to see where Johnson ends up eventually. The 22-year-old will be hoping to take the next step in his career and joining a top-six club will be an attractive proposition for him.

He would improve both teams in the final third and he could develop into a reliable Premier League attacker with the right coaching and experience.