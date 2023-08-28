Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Porto attacker Pepe before the summer transfer window closes.

According to a report from Fichajes, the North London outfit have already had their first offer turned down for the 26-year-old Brazilian winger but they are determined to continue their efforts to sign the player.

Apparently, Pepe has a contract with Porto until the summer of 2027 and his market value is estimated at €30 million.

Tottenham certainly have the financial means to afford him and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Tottenham must look to bring in more quality in the attack after the departure of Harry Kane.

Although Pepe will not be able to replace his goalscoring output, the 26-year-old will certainly add more creativity to the side. The 26-year-old Brazilian is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he could be an asset for Ange Postecoglou.

Pepe is at the peak of his powers right now and he will look to take the next step in his career. He will want to showcase his qualities at the highest level and the opportunity to play in the Premier League can be hard to turn down.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with Porto in the next few days. If they can sign him for €30 million this summer, the deal could prove to be a wise investment.

The Brazilian has the technical attributes to succeed in England and he could be a key player for Tottenham this season.