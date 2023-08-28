Transfer news: Man City submit €60m plus bid for Premier League star, West Ham complete impressive signing, Lukaku deal gets closer & more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this round-up ad-free and straight to your inbox, as well as exclusive columns from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

Today’s top stories:

Ajax

Mohammed Kudus has joined West Ham from Ajax as part of a €45m package, plus a sell-on clause.

Arsenal

Kieran Tierney has joined Real Sociedad on loan for the season – no buy option clause included in the deal.

AS Monaco

Monaco are back in talks with Fulham to sign Tosin Adarabioyo. They hope to get the Folarin Balogun deal done first and will then try to complete the deal for Adarabioyo.

Aston Villa

Al Duhail have approached Aston Villa for Philippe Coutinho but there’s still no formal bid on the table. Discussions are advanced on the player’s side.

Cameron Archer has joined Sheffield United as part of a £18.5m deal with Aston Villa.

Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said: “We will have space with Financial Fair Play to sign more than one player.” The first player that will arrive is Joao Cancelo from Man City.

Bayer Leverkusen

Nathan Tella has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Southampton for £20m.

Chelsea

Roma feel they can reach an agreement for Romelu Lukaku within the next 24 hours and want the deal done on Monday. José Mourinho is pushing a lot for the player after a loan fee in excess of €5m was offered. Negotiations took place on Sunday night to get it over the line.

Manchester United and Chelsea spoke on Saturday about a Marc Cucurella loan deal. The decision on how this deal moves forward comes down to United – more info can be found here.

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson is set to join Crystal Palace from Manchester United as part of a £20m deal, with a sell-on clause.

Eintracht Frankfurt

PSG are still optimistic that they can get a deal done with Eintracht Frankfurt for Randal Kolo Muani . Negotiations will enter into the key stages very soon.

Napoli are closing in on a deal to sign Jesper Lindstrøm from Frankfurt.

Everton

Recent changes to Al Shabab’s board have slowed down a deal for Everton’s Demarai Gray .

Everton will look to make the signing of Beto from Udinese official soon. The player's medical and some formal steps still need to happen.

Fulham

Fulham are close to reaching an agreement with Leicester City for Timothy Castagne .

. Monaco are back in talks with Fulham to sign Tosin Adarabioyo.

Lazio

Lazio have reached an agreement with Olympique Marseille over the €18m transfer of Mattéo Guendouzi. First, the player will join on loan with a €1m loan fee included, then there will be an obligation to buy worth a €12m fixed fee plus €5m in easy add-ons.

Leicester City

Nottingham Forest are set to bid for Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi . The player has agreed personal terms and negotiations will now start between clubs.

Fulham are close to reaching an agreement with Leicester City for Timothy Castagne.

Liverpool

Liverpool have a very clear stance regarding Mohamed Salah amid interest from Al Ittihad – the full story can be found here

Manchester City

Manchester City have submitted a new bid to Wolves for Matheus Nunes. The offer is €60m with add-ons and the Manchester club are confident it will be enough to get it done. Personal terms have already been agreed with the midfielder. For more info on this story – click here!

Manchester United

Manchester United and Chelsea spoke on Saturday about a Marc Cucurella loan deal. United will decide the future of Cucurella – plus their other left-back targets are mentioned here.

Dean Henderson is set to join Crystal Palace from Manchester United as part of a £20m deal, with a sell-on clause.

The truth about the failed Harry Maguire and West Ham deal can be found here.

Napoli

Napoli are closing in on a deal to sign Jesper Lindstrøm from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nottingham Forest

Tottenham are preparing to approach Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson this week.

Nottingham Forest are set to bid for Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. The player has agreed personal terms and negotiations will now start between clubs.

. The player has agreed personal terms and negotiations will now start between clubs. Corinthians’ Murillo will travel to Europe in the next few days to undergo medical tests ahead of becoming a new Nottingham Forest player.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are still optimistic that they can get a deal done with Frankfurt for Randal Kolo Muani. Negotiations will enter into the key stages very soon.

Roma

Roma feel they can reach an agreement for Romelu Lukaku within the next 24 hours and want the deal done on Monday. José Mourinho is pushing a lot for the player after a loan fee in excess of €5m was offered. Negotiations took place on Sunday night to get it over the line.

Sheffield United

Cameron Archer has joined Sheffield United as part of a £18.5m deal with Aston Villa.

Tottenham

Tottenham are preparing to approach Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson this week.

West Ham

Mohammed Kudus has joined West Ham from Ajax as part of a €45m package, plus a sell-on clause. The player has signed a contract until June 2028 with an option for a further season.

has joined West Ham from Ajax as part of a €45m package, plus a sell-on clause. The player has signed a contract until June 2028 with an option for a further season. The truth about the failed Harry Maguire and West Ham deal can be found here.

Wolves