West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten has now flown to Brazil for talks with the Brazilian club regarding a move for the 22-year-old.

Alberto is highly rated in Brazil and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Hammers.

West Ham need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit and Alberto could be a superb option for them.

The 22-year-old has 10 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions during the 2022-23 season. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

The Hammers have already completed a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax and the Ghana international is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three. Alberto could form a lethal front three with Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can secure an agreement with Corinthians now. The Brazilian outfit will not want to lose their prized prospect for cheap and they could demand a premium for him. West Ham will look to sign him for a reasonable price and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The London club will be competing in the UEFA Europa League this season and they need a quality squad to do well across all competitions. The opportunity to join them will be an attractive proposition for the 22-year-old Brazilian and he will be tempted to get the deal across the line.