Leeds on brink of signing midfielder in triple-your-money deal

Leeds United are reportedly on the brink of signing Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The 24-year-old Japan international has caught the eye in his time playing in Germany, and reports suggest he’s now closing in on a move to Elland Road.

Leeds look to be offering Tanaka big money to join them, with the Yorkshire outfit clearly still able to offer competitive wages despite being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Leeds fans will hope this kind of signing can come to fruition and help the team win back promotion to the top flight.